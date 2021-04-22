Kaya Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bal Pharma Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2021.

Bal Pharma Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2021.

Kaya Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 283.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 39479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9342 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 86.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18849 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 66.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51860 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd jumped 19.47% to Rs 166. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10551 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd gained 17.01% to Rs 25.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69594 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)