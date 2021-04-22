Cadila Healthcare Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 562.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.8% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 43.83% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 562.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 14324.8. The Sensex is at 47824.23, up 0.25%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 30.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13426.9, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 563.5, up 1.25% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up 69.8% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 43.83% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

