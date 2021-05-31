Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT declines 7% YoY to Rs 801 cr

On a consolidated basis, Aurobindo Pharma posted 7.18% decline in net profit to Rs 801.1 crore on 1.18% decline in net sales to Rs 5,991.68 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA before forex and other income declined 5% to Rs 1,274.7 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 1,342.4 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin fell to 21.2% in Q4 FY21 from 21.8% in Q4 FY20.

US formulation revenue of Rs 2,856.0 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,990.3 crore in Q4FY20, registering a decline of 4.5% year on year. US formulation revenue ex-Natrol increased by 5.3% year on year. Europe formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,552.6 crore in Q4 FY21, a decline of 6% year on year due to stocking up during the pandemic in Q4FY20. Growth markets revenue decreased by 18.8% year on year to Rs 305.7 crore.

ARV revenue stood at Rs 491.2 crore as compared to Rs 381.8 crore, an increase of 28.7% over corresponding previous period. API revenue for the quarter came at Rs 794.3 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 755.6 crore in Q4FY20, an increase of 5.1% year on year over corresponding previous period.

Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 457 crore, a 7.6% of revenues. The drug company received final approval for 9 ANDAs from USFDA including 3 injectables.

The pharmaceutical company posted an 87.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,334.9 crore on 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 24,774.63 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over the year ended March 2020 (FY20).

Commenting on the company's performance, N. Govindarajan, MD of the company said, "We are pleased to have ended the fiscal year with steady growth across our key businesses in a dynamic environment affected by the pandemic. We made good progress on our pipeline efforts to focus more on differentiated and complex generic opportunities and reached important milestones in the journey during the year. We remain committed to ensure business continuity so that our products reach the patients globally in a timely manner while employee safety and health remains our key priority. We look forward to execute on our key growth pillars and drive profitable growth."

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were down 3.48% at Rs 986.35 on BSE.

Aurobindo Pharma manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)