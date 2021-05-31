Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 46.64 points or 0.17% at 27580.67 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, D-Link India Ltd (down 4.38%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.36%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.22%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.22%),RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 2.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.86%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.85%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 1.82%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.8%), and NIIT Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 11.43%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 10.53%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 392.5 or 0.76% at 51815.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102 points or 0.66% at 15537.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.37 points or 0.45% at 23585.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.78 points or 0.24% at 7433.88.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)