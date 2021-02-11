Aurobindo Pharma Q3 PAT spurts 318% to Rs 2,946 cr

The drug maker's consolidated net profit jumped 317.70% to Rs 2,946.32 crore on a 9.5% rise in net sales at Rs 6,353.13 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 326.90% to Rs 4,005.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 938.17 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter surged 397.80% to Rs 1,083.15 crore as against Rs 217.17 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 10 February 2021.

EBITDA grew 13.3% to Rs 1368.60 crore in Q3 FY21 over Rs 1208 crore in Q3 FY20. EBITDA stood at 21.5% in Q3 December 2020 as against 20.5% in Q3 December 2019.

Formulation revenue for the quarter recorded a growth of 11.3% Y-o-Y to Rs 5,682.40 crore and accounted for 89.3% of total revenues.

Anti-retrovirals (ARVs) business revenue for Q3 FY21 was was at Rs 443.40 crore as compared to Rs 313.40 crore in Q3 FY20, an increase of 41.5% Y-o-Y and accounted for 7% of revenue. The increased conversion from TLE to TLD across the geographies has led to the growth.

In Q3 FY21, API business posted a revenue of Rs 682.50 crore and contributed 10.7% to the consolidated revenue. Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 390.50 crore during the quarter, which is, 6.1% of revenues. The pharmaceutical firm also filed 2 DMFs with USFDA during the quarter. The company received final approval for 13 ANDAs from USFDA including 9 injectables.

Commenting on the Q3 FY21 performance, N. Govindarajan, the managing director (MD) of the company, has said that: "We maintained growth momentum in our revenue and profitability despite COVID challenges. We are witnessing a steady progress in our specialty pipeline and continue to focus on growing our business, improving efficiencies and productivity."

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share. The company has fixed 23 February 2021 as the record date.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.13% to Rs 956.90. Aurobindo Pharma manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

