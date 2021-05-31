Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 46.02 points or 0.19% at 24371.42 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 6.15%), Hikal Ltd (down 4.59%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 4.55%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 3.66%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 3.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.73%), Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.57%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.52%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 2.49%).

On the other hand, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 5.1%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.45%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.35%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 392.5 or 0.76% at 51815.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102 points or 0.66% at 15537.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.37 points or 0.45% at 23585.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.78 points or 0.24% at 7433.88.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

