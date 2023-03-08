JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dishman Carbogen Amcis to consider NCD issuance

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for cancer drug
Business Standard

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Capital Market 

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The product is expected to be launched in October 2023 (Volume specific launch).

This is the 155th ANDA (including 9 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.

The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 10:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU