Intense Technologies allots 10,500 equity shares under ESOP

Intense Technologies has allotted 10,500 equity shares under ESOP on 07 March 2023.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 4,69,13,898 divided into 23,456,949 equity shares face value of Rs.2 each to Rs. 4,69,34,898 divided into 23,467,449 equity shares face value of Rs.2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)