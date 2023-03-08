JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Intense Technologies allots 10,500 equity shares under ESOP

UPI has emerged as most popular and preferred payment mode in India
Business Standard

Kings Infra Ventures receives ratings action from CRISIL

Capital Market 

Kings Infra Ventures announced that CRISIL has rated the bank facilities and the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company as under:

Term bank loan facilities - Rs 21.7 crore Long term rating - CRISIL B+/Stable (reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A4 (reaffirmed)

Rs 10 crore NCDs - CRISIL B+/ Stable (assigned) Rs 12.5 crore NCDs - CRISIL B+/ Stable (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU