Kings Infra Ventures receives ratings action from CRISIL

Kings Infra Ventures announced that CRISIL has rated the bank facilities and the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company as under:

Term bank loan facilities - Rs 21.7 crore Long term rating - CRISIL B+/Stable (reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A4 (reaffirmed)

Rs 10 crore NCDs - CRISIL B+/ Stable (assigned) Rs 12.5 crore NCDs - CRISIL B+/ Stable (reaffirmed)

