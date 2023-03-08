Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for cancer drug
Dr.Reddy's Lab launches generic version of Revlimid in US market
Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in US market
Stocks in focus: Ajanta Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, HAL, L&T, Deccan Gold Mines
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Sirolimus Tablets
-
Lenalidomide Capsules are used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.
It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS). Lenalidomide may lessen the need for blood transfusions.
The products will be launched in the US market shortly.
The drugs will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad (India).
Lenalidomide Capsules had annual sales of USD 183 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU