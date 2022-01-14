Aurobindo Pharma slips after API unit gets USFDA warning letter

-
ALSO READ
Granules India subsidiary clears USFDA audit
Granules India rises after Health Canada approval for acetaminophen tablets
Granules India declines on voluntary recalling batch of naproxen sodium tablets
Aurobindo Pharma slips on recalling products in US market
Granules India gets ANDA approval for Amphetamine mixed salts tablets
-
Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.89% to Rs 704.30 after the company said its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad has received US drug regulator's warning letter.This action follows the recent inspection of the unit by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021.
In November 2021, Aurobindo Pharma received a communication from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Unit I (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India between August 2 to August 12, 2021 as Official Action Indicated (OAI), keeping the status unchanged.
Aurobindo Pharma said it believes that the USFDA warning letter will not impact the existing business from this facility. The company will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest.
On a consolidated basis, Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 13.7% to Rs 696.71 crore on 7.7% decline in net sales to Rs 5,889.93 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU