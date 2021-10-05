Aurobindo Pharma slips on recalling products in US market

Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.11% to Rs 724 after the drug maker confirmed the recall of 2,820 bottles of metroprolol tartrate tables in the US market.

The media reported that New Jersey-based Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, a unit of Aurobindo Pharma, is recalling 2,820 bottles of metoprolol tartrate tablets "due to presence of foreign substance: product complaints received for the presence of metal wire in one tablet".

Metoprolol is used with or without other medications to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

In its clarification to the bourses on 4 October 2021, Aurobindo Pharma confirmed the recall of 2,820 bottles of Metoprolol tartrate tablets in the US market. It added that the recall was done at the pharmacy level.

On a consolidated basis, Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 1.68% to Rs 769.97 crore on 2.46% rise in net sales to Rs 5,691.85 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Aurobindo Pharma headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

