Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 180.89 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 347.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52053 shares
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 October 2021.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 29.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 55.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52553 shares. The stock lost 2.00% to Rs.853.45. Volumes stood at 50558 shares in the last session.
Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 42.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.690.50. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd recorded volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44931 shares. The stock gained 2.67% to Rs.2,663.75. Volumes stood at 89547 shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd notched up volume of 6246 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1848 shares. The stock rose 3.83% to Rs.4,696.75. Volumes stood at 1308 shares in the last session.
