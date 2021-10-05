IndusInd Bank Q2 deposits rise 21% YoY

The bank's total deposits increased by 21% to Rs 2,75,486 crore as of 30 September 2021 from Rs 2,28,279 crore as on 30 September 2020.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, deposits grew by 3% from Rs 2,67,630 crore posted on 30 June 2021. Retail Deposits and Deposits from Small Business Customers amounted to Rs 1,11,749 crore as of 30 September 2021 as compared to Rs 1,05,737 crore as of 30 June 2021.

Net advances of the bank rose by 5% quarter on quarter and 10% year on year to Rs 2,21,821 crore as on 30 September 2021. CASA ratio improved to 42.1% as on 30 September 2021 as against 40.4% as on 30 September 2020.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 June 2021, the IndusInd Bank's distribution network included 2,015 branches and banking outlets and 2,870 onsite and offsite ATMS across 760 geographic locations, as against 1,911 branches and banking outlets and 2,721 onsite and offsite ATMs across 751 geographic locations as of 30 June 2020.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 111.7% to Rs 974.95 crore on a 7.8% rise in total income to Rs 9,355.77 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 1.28% higher at Rs 1,133.90 on BSE.

