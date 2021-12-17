Aurum Proptech tumbles 21% in six days

-
Aurum Proptech hit a lower circuit limit of 5% at Rs 145.35, extending losses for the sixth trading session.
Shares of Aurum Proptech have fallen 21.16% in six trading sessions.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 1170.99% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.77% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 14.48. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 167.51, 174.61 and 169.21, respectively.
On a consolidated basis, Aurum Proptech reported net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2341.99 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 96.23% to Rs 0.08 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Aurum Proptech, formerly known as Majesco, provides software solutions in the real estate sector. It also generates revenue from the leasing real estates it owns.
