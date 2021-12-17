Bhartiya International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ortin Laboratories Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2021.

Bhartiya International Ltd spiked 13.69% to Rs 307.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6521 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd surged 12.97% to Rs 35.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50916 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd soared 12.93% to Rs 71.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9227 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd added 10.09% to Rs 108. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90901 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd jumped 9.98% to Rs 19.39. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48729 shares in the past one month.

