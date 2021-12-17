Sasken Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

R Systems International Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Infosys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2021.

Sasken Technologies Ltd surged 7.15% to Rs 1220 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2593 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd soared 6.24% to Rs 304. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33587 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd spiked 4.45% to Rs 4709.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15293 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd jumped 3.56% to Rs 1300.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26154 shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd spurt 3.08% to Rs 1825.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

