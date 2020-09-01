Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 71.87% to Rs 174.33 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 108.33% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 71.87% to Rs 174.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales174.33101.43 72 OPM %1.69-1.46 -PBDT4.712.14 120 PBT4.702.14 120 NP3.501.68 108
