Australia Market drifts higher in seesaw trade

Headline indices of financial market were tad higher in seesaw trade on Thursday, 28 February 2019, as risk sentiments subdued after disappointing economic data from and as cautious comments from US Trade dented some of the recent optimism towards Sino-US trade relations. sectors were mixed, with shares in with healthcare, energy, financials, and property trusts being notable gainers, while consumer staples and materials subsectors were notable losers. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 9.03 points, or 0.15%, at 6,159.30 points, while the broader All Ordinaries inclined 10.11 points, or 0.16%, at 6,243.70.

Market participants took a back foot after Factory activity in shrank for the third straight month in February, as output activities contracted more quickly than the previous month due to the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. China's gauge fell to a three-year low, highlighting deepening cracks in an economy facing persistently weak demand at home and abroad.

The China's purchasing managers index (PMI), which gives a snapshot of operating conditions in the sector, dipped further to 49.2 in February from 49.5 in the previous month, according to data released Thursday by the (NBS). The reading marks its lowest since February 2016. A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Growth in China's services industry slowed in February after rebounding for two straight months, an official survey showed on Thursday. The official non-manufacturing (PMI) fell to 54.3 in February from 54.7 in January, but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. The composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, edged down to 52.4, from January's 53.2.

The fast-growing services sector accounts for more than half of China's economy, and has helped buffer the impact of slowing manufacturing.

Sentiments was partly dampened as US Trade dialed back expectations for a sweeping trade deal with China, while traders attention switched to Michael Cohen, the president's former attorney, who said that committed crimes while in office, in a hotly contested House hearing. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve told lawmakers that he'll soon announce a plan to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion balance sheet.

Health care shares were up, with hospital operator leading the pack by adding 5.6% after announcing it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.

The consumer staples sector declined, with ex-dividend down 1.4% and rival down 1.7%.

stocks were up, after jumped more than 2% overnight. Santos, Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin and Beach were still up between 0.1% and 1%

Shares of major materials and resources were down. Mining giant was down 0.4%, was up 1.5% and ex-dividend was down 3.9%.

The sector was down, with major banks ANZ, NAB, Commonwealth and were lower in a range of 0.1% to 0.6%.

On the economic front, the said that private capital expenditure in was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0% following the 0.5% decline in the three months prior.

The of said that private sector credit in was up 0.2% on month in January, unchanged from the previous month, but shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3%. On a yearly basis, credit climbed 4.3% - unchanged and in line with forecasts.

CURRENCY: dollar was lower against the U. S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency spiked after the release of quarter private capital expenditure data, which exceeded market expectations, but slumped again shortly after. dollar was quoted at $0.7147, down from $0.7187 on Wednesday.

