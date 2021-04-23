Australia Market ends tad higher

The Australian share market finished marginally higher in choppy trading on Friday, 23 April 2021, as gains in financials, materials, healthcare and telecom were offset by losses among consumer discretionary, utilities and consumer staples stocks.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 5.26 points, or 0.07%, to 7,060.71. The broader All Ordinaries gained 8.74 points, or 0.12%, to 7,320.71.
For the week, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 edged 0.04% lower.
Among ASX sectors, consumer discretionary, utilities and consumer staples was down 1%, 0.7% and 0.6% respectively. Financials and telecom both gained 0.4%, while materials and health care also saw notable increases.
Youfoodz shares slumped 15% after the food prep & delivery service released March quarter update stating wholesale (B2B) revenue & sales were weaker due to impacts from COVID-19.
Kogan.com shares declined 14% after the company said in its quarterly business update that the start of 2021 has seen demand drop and inventory levels higher, increasing storage costs and eating into profitability.
AMP shares climbed 0.9% after wealth manager announced plans to demerge its AMP Capital Private Markets business instead of selling it to Ares Management.
Accent Group shares finished 11% higher as it announced the acquisition of youth apparel brand, Glue Store for $13 million.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7735, following its slip yesterday from around $0.776.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU