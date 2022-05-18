Australia Market extends gain for fourth day

Australian share market finished higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, as appetite for risk assets improved on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight along with news of lifting of lockdown restrictions in China.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 70.13 points, or 1%, to 7,182.66. The broader All Ordinaries index added 76.01 points, or 1.03%, to 7,426.63.
Technology stocks climbed, with shares of Block and accounting software producer Xero jumping 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively.
Shares of mining companies advanced, with Fortescue Metals Group rising 2% after its founder Andrew Forrest returned to the role of executive chairman to oversee its iron ore business for an interim period when Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines leaves in August.
BHP Group and Champion Iron climbed 3.2% and 5.3%, respectively.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Reserve Bank of Australia revealed in the minutes of its May meeting that the central bank could further increase interest rates in June. The minutes show the cash rate could increase to 1.75 percent by the end of the year and hit 2.5 percent by the end of 2023.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7002, as compared with an earlier high of $0.7046.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU