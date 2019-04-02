Japan Stocks end mixed on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market gave up early gains and closed down on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, as investors locked in profits following two days of gains. Market losses were, however, capped after better-than-expected factory activity data in and the eased concerns over a possible global economic slowdown. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 3.72 points, or 0.02%, at 21,505.31. The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange shed 4.12 points, or 0.25%, at 1,611.69.

Total 17 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange inclined, with shares in Mining, Nonferrous Metals, Machinery, Banks, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable gainers, whereas Real Estate, Land Transportation, Retail Trade, and Electric Power & Gas issues were notable losers.

On the economic front, monetary base was up 3.8% on year in March, the said on Tuesday - coming in at 494.202 trillion yen.

That follows the 4.6% gain in February. Banknotes in circulation rose an annual 3.3%, while coins in circulation gathered 1.7 and current account balances advanced 4% including a 3.9% jump in reserve balances. The adjusted monetary base sank 1.0% on year to 503.046 trillion yen - following the 6.5% jump in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, depreciated in the lower 111 yen zone against the dollar on Tuesday, principally in line with its levels in overnight. The dollar was quoted at 111.45-46 yen compared with 111.32-42 yen in and 111.04-05 yen on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)