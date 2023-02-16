Singapore Market surges 0.9%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 30.41 points, or 0.93%, to 3,311.23 after trading between 3,286.26 and 3,325.22. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion changed hands.
There were 327 gainers and 226 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Keppel DC REIT which rose 3.05% to S$2.03, while the bottom performing stock was Thai Beverage Public Company, falling 3.03% to S$0.64.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank added 2.74% to S$30.74 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.3% to S$34.80, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 1.8% at S$13.
In corporate news, shares of CSE Global slipped 5%, as the company disclosed that it expects to book a "significantly lower" net profit after non-controlling interests in the second half of 2022, as compared to a year earlier.
Global Invacom shares tumbled 13% after the company expects to report a net loss of about $13.2 million in 2022, compared with a net profit of $558,000 a year ago.
Marco Polo Marine shares closed 2% higher, as it posted a gross profit of S$6.6 million in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 2022, an increase of 154% from the S$2.6 million the company booked a year earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU