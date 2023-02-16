China: Market falls 1%

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.96%, or 31.46 points, to 3,249.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.7%, or 37.28 points, to 2,150.23.
The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.73%, or 30.20 points, to 4,093.49.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Thursday despite mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8519 per U. S. dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.8183
In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.8472 at midday, 43 pips stronger than the previous late session close and -0.07% away from the midpoint.
