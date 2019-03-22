Australia Market follows Wall Street rally

Headline indices of financial market closed higher on Friday, 22 March 2019, as rallies on Wall Street overnight helped improve investor sentiment. However, caution ahead of U. S.- trade talks in next week limited the gains. subsectors were mostly higher, with shares in healthcare, information technology, financials, property trusts, and energy issues being notable gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 28.06 points, or 0.46%, at 6,195.28 points, while the broader rose 27.38 points, or 0.44%, at 6,280.87.

stock market received solid support from the US.

On Wall Street, the broad S&P 500 index rebounded 1.1% to 2,854.88 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% higher to 25,962.51. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4% to 7,838.96

Health care led gainers among subsectors, with global company up 1.5% to A$197.19.

Shares of banks and financials were all up, with up 0.7% to A$26.51, NAB up 0.5% to A$25.09; up 0.4% to A$71.43; and up 0.3% to A$26.52. was up 1.9% to A$13.44 after it said shareholders would receive a special dividend of 8.0 cents per share from the proceeds of its Australian

moved up as prices hovered around 2019 highs scaled on Thursday, supported by supply cuts by cartel OPEC. rose 0.7%. Search gained 1.8%, reaching a more than three-week high.

Navitas was up 2.5% to A$5.76 after AustralianSuper, private equity firm and the education provider's own former offered to buy the company for $2.3 billion.

CURRENCY: dollar eased against the U. S. dollar. The Aussie dollar was quoted at 71.07 US cents, from 71.46 US cents on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)