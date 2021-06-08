Australia Market gains after business conditions gauge hits record

The Australian share market finished session higher after zigzagging between gains and losses on Tuesday, 08 June 2021, as key U. S. jobs data coming in below expectations helped eased concerns over the U. S. Federal Reserve moving to taper its stimulus measures.
Meanwhile, decline in new coronavirus cases and rise in NAB's business conditions data to record high boosted appetite for risk assets.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 10.70 points, or 0.15%, up at 7,292.59. The broader All Ordinaries rose 10.76 points, or 0.14%, to 7,542.34.
Total 8 of 11 S&P/ASX200 sectors ended higher, with the best performing sectors was information technology (up 1.45%), followed by healthcare (up 0.82%), realty (up 0.81%), industrials (up 0.35%), utilities (up 0.31%), energy (up 0.26%), and consumer discretionary (up 0.26%), while materials (down 0.31%) was worst performing sector, followed by consumer staples (down 0.21%).
The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Mesoblast (up 8.76%), EML Payments (up 6.03%), Pointsbet Holdings (up 5.95%), Wisetech Global (up 5.84%), and Nearmap (up 4.55%), while the worst performing stocks were Collins Foods (down 2.55%), The A2 Milk Company (down 2.06%), NIB Holdings (down 2.06%), Altium (down 1.98%), and Metcash (down 1.92%).
Tech stocks tracked the Nasdaq higher, with Afterpay, Xero and Appen climbing 1-3%. Nearmap rallied 4.6% and Wisetech Global shares surged as much as 5.8%.
Miners BHP, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto fell about 1% as iron ore prices declined. Gold miner Northern Star Resources rose over 1% as gold held near the key level of $1,900 an ounce in Asian trade on dollar weakness and lower bond yields.
ECONOMIC NEWS: National Australia Bank's index of business conditions, which measures profits, sales and employment, climbed to all-time highs +37 in May from 32 in April, with strength reported across all industries. The ongoing strength in conditions is promising - as it suggests the economy has continued to grow after recovering its pre-COVID level in the first quarter.
On Monday, S&P Global Ratings raised its outlook on Australia's long-term credit rankings to stable from negative, and reaffirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited credit ratings on Australia.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7741, largely holding on to gains after last week's climb from below $0.768.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU