Australia Market rebounds on receding Ukraine fears

The Australian share market finished session sharply higher on Wednesday, 16 February 2022, amid waning fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 rose 78 points, or 1.08%, to 7,284.93.
The broader All Ordinaries index grew by 82.68 points, or 1.1%, to 7,572.97.
The top performing stocks in this index were LIONTOWN RESOURCES and IMUGENE, up 18% and 12.7% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were NETWEALTH GROUP and HUB24, down 9.76% and 8.04% respectively.
The rebound rally on the market came on signs of de-escalating geopolitical tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops near the Ukraine border, prompting bullish equities sentiment and causing crude prices to slide on easing supply concerns.
Russia's government announced on Tuesday that Moscow is starting to return some troops at the Ukrainian border, though NATO's chief warned that the military alliance has so far "not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side."
Home appliance manufacturer Breville (BRG) was up 2.3% after the company posted a 23.6% increase in revenue, a 22.8% climb in EBIT and a 25.1% jump in profits
Liontown Resources (LTR) surged 18% after announcing a 5-year supply agreement with Tesla, commencing in 2024. As per the agreement, Tesla will buy 100k dry metric tonnes (DMT), and will increase it to 150k DMT in subsequent years.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7168, holding on to gains after bouncing from below $0.71 earlier in the week.
