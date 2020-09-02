Australia Market recovers despite economic recession

The Australian share market finished session higher on Wednesday, 02 September 2020, snapping three days of losing streak, as investors chased for bottom fishing on tracking the record closing highs on Wall Street overnight. Investors shrugged off data that confirmed Australia's economy technically being in recession after recording two quarters of negative growth in the gross domestic product.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 109.80 points, or 1.84%, to 6,063.20. The broader All Ordinaries rose 108.62 points, or 1.77%, to 6,251.80.

All sectors ended in green with consumer discretionary, telecommunication, financials, energy, and materials issues being notable gainers.

Australia market biggest gainers were GWA Group up 8.2% to A$2.65,Southern Cross Media up 6.3% to 17, United Malt up 6.2% to A$4.09, Orocobre up 6.2% to A$2.76, and Fletcher Building up 5.7% to A$3.32. whereas, market biggest decliners included IOOF Holdings down 16% to A$3.58, Whitehaven Coal down 3.4% to 86, Medibank Private down 2.2% to A$2.66, Beach Energy down 2% to A$1.46, and Afterpay down 1.9% to A$82.50.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7355, slipping from an earlier high of $0.7381, as data showed Australia's economy has officially slid into a recession.

