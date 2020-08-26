JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

TCI Express spurts after HDFC MF buys stake
Business Standard

Australia Market finishes softer

Capital Market 

The Australian share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, as risk sentiment was hit after Victoria reported a surge in the coronavirus daily death toll. However, market losses capped on hopes for additional stimulus and hopes for a local vaccine.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 44.99 points, or 0.73%, to 6,116.40. The broader All Ordinaries dropped 37.52 points, or 0.59%, to 6,294.50.

Investors' sentiments spooked by the Victoria government's intention to extend a state of emergency by another year to combat the spread of the virus. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, saw 24 deaths on Wednesday, compared with the record 25 reported last week.

Investors shrugged off optimism around US-Sino trade negotiations and fresh progress in the medical battle against Covid-19 that helped lift Wall Street indexes to record highs overnight.

Financial stocks led the retreat with big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - were lower in a range of 1.3% to 2.5%.

Gold miners declined after safe-haven gold prices extended losses overnight. Newcrest Mining was lower by more than 1% and Evolution Mining fell almost 1%.

The major miners were mostly weak. Rio Tinto was lower by more than 1% and BHP Group was down almost 1%, while Fortescue Metals added almost 1%.

Meanwhile, oil stocks were mostly higher as crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search rose more than 2% and Woodside Petroleum added 0.5%, while Santos was lower by almost 2%.

APA Group shares fell as the country's biggest gas pipeline operator forecast a weaker fiscal 2021, while Whitehaven Coal slid to its lowest in over four years after the country's largest independent coal producer reported a 95% plunge in full-year underlying profit.

Shares of Qantas Airways lost more than 3% after announced another 2400 jobs cuts, on top of the 6000 job cuts announced by the airline earlier in June to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Construction Work Done Eases 0.7% In June Quarter - Australia's total construction work done decreased 0.7% sequentially in the June quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The construction work was valued at A$50.128 billion. Total building work done was down 3.9%, while engineering work done rose 3.8%. Data showed that both residential and non-residential work done decreased 5.5% and 1.5%, respectively. On a yearly basis, construction work done fell 2.2% in the second quarter.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7192, in a trading week that has seen in mostly trading between $0.716 and $0.72.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU