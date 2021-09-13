Australia Market rises 0.3%

The Australian share market finished session higher on Monday, 13 September 2021, on the back of gains from energy and the materials stocks. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 18.58 points, or 0.25%, to 7,425.21. The broader All Ordinaries added 19.93 points, or 0.26%, to 7,726.13.
The top performing stocks in this index were PILBARA MINERALS and SILVER LAKE RESOURCES, up 7.32% and 5.38% respectively, while the bottom performing stocks were OMNI BRIDGEWAY and UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD, down 4.5% and 3.1% respectively.
Shares of miners were up with stronger commodity prices. BHP added 0.6% and Fortescue Metals gained 0.8%.
Pilbara Minerals was up 7.3%, Silver Lake rose 5.4%, and Lynas Rare Earths added 5.4%.
Shares of lenders were mixed with National Australia Bank falling 1%, but Commonwealth Bank and ANZ finished higher. Westpac was flat at A$25.64.
Shares of Sydney Airport (SYD) rose by 4.6% after receiving a sweetened $8.75 per share takeover today from Sydney Aviation Alliance. The consortium led by IFM most recently made an $8.45 per share bid following an initial $8.25 offer. SYD has granted the suitors an initial four-week period of due diligence.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7358 following its slide last week from above $0.744.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU