Australia Market rises on upbeat offshore lead

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 20.84 points, or 0.31%, to 6,800.06. The broader All Ordinaries index added 23.58 points, or 0.34%, to 6,999.78.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NOVONIX and CORE LITHIUM, up 19% and 8.2% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were MEGAPORT and ST BARBARA, down 19% and 4.7% respectively.
Financials led the gains, with the country's "big four" banks advancing in the range of 0.7% to 1.4%. The healthcare stocks were up, with index major CSL advancing nearly 0.5%.
On the flip side, the energy stocks were also lower, with Woodside Energy and Santos dropping about 1% and 1.3%, respectively.
Whitehaven Coal shares rose 1.1%, even as it reported a 23% drop in quarterly production due to flooding in New South Wales, where its projects are located.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU