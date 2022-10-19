JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

UltraTech Cement standalone net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Japan Nikkei extends gain on upbeat offshore cues
Business Standard

Australia Market rises on upbeat offshore lead

Capital Market 

Australia stock market finished session firmly higher on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, as risk confidence received a boost from Wall Street overnight on positive financial results, with shares in the healthcare and financial sectors led market rally.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 20.84 points, or 0.31%, to 6,800.06. The broader All Ordinaries index added 23.58 points, or 0.34%, to 6,999.78.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NOVONIX and CORE LITHIUM, up 19% and 8.2% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were MEGAPORT and ST BARBARA, down 19% and 4.7% respectively.

Financials led the gains, with the country's "big four" banks advancing in the range of 0.7% to 1.4%. The healthcare stocks were up, with index major CSL advancing nearly 0.5%.

On the flip side, the energy stocks were also lower, with Woodside Energy and Santos dropping about 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Whitehaven Coal shares rose 1.1%, even as it reported a 23% drop in quarterly production due to flooding in New South Wales, where its projects are located.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU