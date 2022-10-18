Japan Nikkei surges 1.42%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index inclined by 380.35 points, or 1.42%, to 27,156.14.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 21.88 points, or 1.16%, to 1,901.44.
Recruit Holdings Co rose 5% after announcing a 150 billion yen ($1.01 billion) share buyback program.
Toshiba Corp. fell over 1% following reports that some global banks have turned cautious over backing large buyouts due to rising borrowing costs in the United States and elsewhere.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 148.86 yen, against 149.03 yen in New York
