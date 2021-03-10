Australia S&P/ASX200 falls on profit taking

The Australian market closed lower on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, snapping two sessions of winning streak, as investors opted to book recent profit, after decline in Chinese iron ore futures on stricter anti-pollution measures and as the central bank dismissed market expectations of early rate hikes.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 declined 57.06 points, or 0.84%, to 6,714.11. The broader All Ordinaries dropped 53.28 points, or 0.76%, to 6,947.15.
Australia's central bank chief on Wednesday rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment and that there was still a long way to go for the economy to fully recover.
Shares of materials and resources slipped after Chinese iron ore futures slumped on stricter anti-pollution measures in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan. The more diversified Rio Tinto lost 5.5% to hit a more than four-week low, while rival BHP Group declined 2.8%. Fortescue Metals Group fell 8.3%. The energy stocks tumbled, as oil prices remained under pressure.
Woodside Petroleum slipped 2.7%, Santos fell 3.8% and Beach Energy declined 3.4%.
The heavily-weighted financials were also down. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking fell 1.3% each, while National Australia Bank shed 1.5%. The smaller Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 2%.
In economic news, RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned today wage growth, inflation and unemployment numbers were far from normal despite positive numbers. Pointing to housing, he said the central bank would be watching closely should lending standards deteriorate and financial risks increase. Consumer sentiment was up 2.6% in March, according to Westpac/Melbourne Institute.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar fell below the $0.77 mark, down some 0.38% to $0.7682.
