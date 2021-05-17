Australia Stocks climb on gold, energy boost

The Australian share market finished session higher on Monday, 17 May 2021, on tracking a sharp rebound on Wall Street last Friday, with heavyweight gold stocks led rally on the strength of bullion prices, while Viva Energy and Ampol boosted the energy index after both fuel suppliers received a massive government funding to keep their refineries open.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 9.32 points, or 0.13%, to 7,023.56. The broader All Ordinaries added 16.46 points, or 0.23%, to 7,255.83.
Gold stocks climbed as bullion prices hit over three-month high on worries over surging Covid-19 cases in some Asian countries boosted its demand. Sector-heavyweight Newcrest Mining gained 2.9% to A$28.4.
Australian energy stocks jumped, with Ampol and Viva Energy led gains after the government decided to pay its last two oil refineries up to $1.8 billion to stay open.
Casino giant Crown Resorts rose 0.9% after its board officially rejected the improved $8.3 billion takeover offer from U.
S. private equity group Blackstone.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.272 after a recent decline from above 90.8. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7763, following last week's decline from levels above $0.78.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU