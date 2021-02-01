Australia Stocks snap 3-day losing streak

The Australian share market finished higher for the first time in four straight sessions on Monday, 01 February 2021, as investors chased for bargain hunting on following recent losses. However, market gains capped due to disappointing monthly updates on China's manufacturing sector and a five-day lockdown in Perth.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 56.61 points, or 0.84%, to 6,662.96. The broader All Ordinaries added 51.90 points, or 0.96%, to 6,922.77.
The biggest decline on the ASX was a 10.9% fall in Worley Ltd to $10.18 due to delayed projects, and a 4.7% fall in Service Stream.
The biggest gains were enjoyed by Blackmores, up 8.9%, and Mesoblast, up 5.6%.
Travel stocks finished mixed after Perth announced a five-day lockdown yesterday after a hotel quarantine security guard returned a positive COVID19 test, with Flight Centre (FLT) down 2.6%, Webjet (WEB) dropping 1.9% and Sydney Airport (SYD) closing flat. While Qantas (QAN) edged higher by 0.44%, it slumped by 7% last week.
Supermarket chains Woolworths (WOW) and Coles (COL) introduced buying limits in WA due to some panic buying. Crown (CWN) slipped 0.2% and said it will close gaming facilities at its Perth casino for five days due to the lockdown. Northern Star (NST) and Saracen (SAR) both said
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.765, having slipped from levels above $0.768 last week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU