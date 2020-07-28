Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 277.65 points or 1.71% at 16543.99 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.8%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.11%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.65%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.49%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.42%), MRF Ltd (up 1.14%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.86%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.25%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 159.52 or 0.42% at 38094.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.5 points or 0.52% at 11189.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.82 points or 0.45% at 12897.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.06 points or 0.38% at 4464.9.

On BSE,1078 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

