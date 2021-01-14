Auto stocks mixed after SIAM data

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.15% at 10,224.30.

Tata Motors (up 1.42%), Atul Auto (up 0.9%), SML Isuzu (up 0.55%), TVS Motor (up 0.35%), Eicher Motor (up 0.31%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.22%) and M&M (up 0.16%) advanced

Maruti Suzuki (down 0.32%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.72%), Escorts (down 1.39%) and Ashok Leyland (down 1.64%) declined.

According to the latest data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in December 2020 was 1,907,811 units, as against 1,750,347 units in December 2019, witnessing a growth of 9%.

Sales of passenger vehicles witnessed an increase of 13.59% in December 2020 over December 2019. A growth of 8.36% has been registered in the sales of passenger cars in December 2020 over December 2019.

Sales of two-wheelers grew by 7.42% year-on-year in December 2020. Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 58.87% during the period under review. Sales of utility vehicles increased by 19.75% in December 2020 over December 2019.

The total exports of two-wheelers grew by 23.62% in December 2020 over December 2019. Total exports of passenger vehicles & three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 13.49% and 5.69% respectively in December 2020 over December 2019.

