Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 149.39 points or 1.18% at 12474.85 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 8.84%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.08%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.88%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.88%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.71%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.4%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.27 or 0.19% at 49585.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.65 points or 0.13% at 14583.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.6 points or 0.15% at 18879.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.31 points or 0.04% at 6331.41.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

