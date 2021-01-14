Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 244.42 points or 0.8% at 30397.67 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.13%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.97%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.82%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.51%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 1%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.87%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.81%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.74%), and Voltas Ltd (up 1.54%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.27 or 0.19% at 49585.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.65 points or 0.13% at 14583.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.6 points or 0.15% at 18879.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.31 points or 0.04% at 6331.41.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)