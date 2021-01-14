Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter

-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd registered volume of 65.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.28 lakh shares
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 January 2021.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd registered volume of 65.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.12% to Rs.1,014.85. Volumes stood at 8.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 21.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.89% to Rs.496.05. Volumes stood at 3.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd saw volume of 98547 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17540 shares. The stock dropped 0.98% to Rs.2,343.00. Volumes stood at 8720 shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd recorded volume of 58.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.2,531.00. Volumes stood at 53.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd recorded volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.199.10. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.
