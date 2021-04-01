Auto stocks, NTPC, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for March starting from today, 1 April 2021.
NTPC informed that consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 70 MW of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 28 March 2021. With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51725 MW and 64490 MW respectively.
Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a revenue in excess of Rs. 22,700 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021. The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs. 21,438 crores. The company has posted a revenue growth of around 6% in FY 2020-21.
Indian Overseas Bank informed that the bank has received a capital infusion of Rs.4,100 crore from Government of India towards contribution of Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the Bank during the Financial Year 2020-21, as Government's Investment.
Sunteck Realty has secured a marquee ~7 acre land parcel at Borivali (West), Mumbai. Sunteck Realty would develop a luxury residential project in the upmarket residential locality.
Likhitha Infrastructure said that a contract of Rs 34.63 crore (Excl. of GST) has been received from Indian Oil Adani Gas for laying Pipeline from Thrissur Geographical Area to Ernakulam Geographical Area.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU