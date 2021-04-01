Auto stocks, NTPC, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for March starting from today, 1 April 2021.

NTPC informed that consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 70 MW of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 28 March 2021. With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51725 MW and 64490 MW respectively.

Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a revenue in excess of Rs. 22,700 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021. The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs. 21,438 crores. The company has posted a revenue growth of around 6% in FY 2020-21.

Indian Overseas Bank informed that the bank has received a capital infusion of Rs.4,100 crore from Government of India towards contribution of Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the Bank during the Financial Year 2020-21, as Government's Investment.

Sunteck Realty has secured a marquee ~7 acre land parcel at Borivali (West), Mumbai. Sunteck Realty would develop a luxury residential project in the upmarket residential locality.

Likhitha Infrastructure said that a contract of Rs 34.63 crore (Excl. of GST) has been received from Indian Oil Adani Gas for laying Pipeline from Thrissur Geographical Area to Ernakulam Geographical Area.

