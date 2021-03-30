Nazara Technologies, BPCL, Biocon in focus

Shares of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies will be listed on the stock exchanges today, 30 March 2021. The Rs 582.91 crore IPO was open for subscription between March 17 and March 19 and the shares were sold in the price band of Rs 1,100-Rs 1,101 per share.

BPCL on Friday said it has sold its entire 61.5% stake in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) in Assam to a consortium of Oil India and Engineers India and government of Assam for Rs 9,876 crore.

Biocon announced a partnership between Biocon Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, and Libbs Farmaceutica, a leading pharmaceuticals company in Brazil, to launch generic drugs in Brazil, the world's sixth most populous country.

HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its innovation center focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario in Canada. From its newest global delivery center, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Adani Green Energy on Friday, 26 March 2021, said it completed acquisition of Spinel Energy & Infrastructure (SEIL) from Hindustan Cleanenergy and Peridot Power Ventures.

The board of the IDBI Bank on Friday, 26 March 2021, approved the rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8000 crore for FY 2021-22.

India Grid Trust on Friday said it has completed the largest transmission project deal by acquiring NER-II Transmission (NER-II) from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of about Rs 4,625 crore.

Lumax Industries said the company's board approved capital expenditure (capex) amounting up to Rs 80 crore for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit(s) in Sanand, Gujarat to cater to the orders received from MG Motors and other customers.

ADF Foods on Friday said it has commenced commercial production of frozen breads, snacks and ready to eat products at its manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat from 25 March 2021.

The board of PNC Infratech has approved divestment of the company's entire 35% stake in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway to Cube Highways and Infrastructure.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 278-crore order from Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields.

