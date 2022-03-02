Auto stocks, Tata Steel, Adani Green Energy in focus

-
Maruti Suzuki India: The company recorded a total sales of 1,64,056 units in February 2022, down 0.25% as against 1,64,469 units sold in February 2021.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors' sales in the domestic & international market for February 2022 stood at 77,733 vehicles as compared to 61,258 units during February 2021, recording a growth of 26.89%.
Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja Group company's sales grew 7% to 14,657 units in February 2022 from 13,703 units sold in February 2021.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 5,856 units of commercial vehicles in February 2022, registering a rise of 7.3% year on year from 5,457 units in February 2021.
Escorts: The company's total tractor sales declined by 45.6% YoY to 6,114 units in February 2022 from 11,230 units sold in February 2021.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSMAL), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, has executed a share purchase cum shareholders' agreement for acquisition of 90% equity stake in Ceramat (CPL).
Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy on Tuesday announced that it received the Letter of Award (LoA) to set-up 150 MW solar power project from Punjab State Power Corporation.
Coal India: The state-run coal major's offtake stood at 57.4 million tonnes (MT) in February 2022, growing 12% as compared with 51.3 MT recorded in the same month last year.
Panacea Biotec: Panacea Biotec and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma (PBPL) have entered into definitive agreements for sale of pharmaceutical formulations brands of PBPL for India and Nepal, to Mankind Pharma.
Page Industries: Page Industries said Sunder Genomal has submitted his resignation from the position of managing director and will continue as non-executive director.
Brightcom Group: Hyderabad-based Brightcom Group on Monday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ordered a forensic audit of books of accounts of the company on 16 September 2021.
Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages on Monday announced that the company's board approved the proposal to enter into an agreement to manufacture 'Kurkure Puffcorn' for PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited as a part of their network of co-packers.
