Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, ICICI Bank in focus

-
ALSO READ
Power Minister Advices To Use Electric Vehicles For All Official Purposes
Adani Enterprises, POSCO sign MoU to establish integrated steel mill in Gujarat
Policy recognition for green hydrogen, a step towards making India energy efficient: Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd
National Hydrogen Mission To Make India Green Hydrogen Hub
Board of Ravindra Energy to consider conversion of debentures
-
Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ballard Power Systems to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.
Vedanta: The company announced that it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The company holds 100% participating interest in the block.
ICICI Bank: The bank has entered into an agreement in relation to an Investment in the equity shares of Verve Financial Services Private Limited (VFSPL).
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company informed that the Enforcement Directorate has sought some information regarding certain clients. The company and its officials have provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate.
Ducon Infratechnologies: The company's board is scheduled to meet on February 25 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares.
White Organic Retail: The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 28 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU