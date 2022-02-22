Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, ICICI Bank in focus

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ballard Power Systems to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.

Vedanta: The company announced that it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The company holds 100% participating interest in the block.

ICICI Bank: The bank has entered into an agreement in relation to an Investment in the equity shares of Verve Financial Services Private Limited (VFSPL).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company informed that the Enforcement Directorate has sought some information regarding certain clients. The company and its officials have provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate.

Ducon Infratechnologies: The company's board is scheduled to meet on February 25 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares.

White Organic Retail: The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 28 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)