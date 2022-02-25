Infosys, Wipro, NHPC in spotlight

Infosys: The IT major has launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fasttrack enterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for their customers, workplace, products and operations.

Wipro: The IT major announced that it will be hiring more than 500 new professionals over the next fiscal year to support its growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients.

NHPC: NHPC has signed a Facility Agreement with HDFC Bank to Securitize the RoE of Chamera-I Power Station for a tenor of 10 years. The amount of Securitization facility has been arrived Rs. 1,016.39 crore at 5.24% p.a. discounting rate linked with 3 months T-Bills.

Seacoast Shipping Services: The board of directors has taken note of acceptance mail received from the Government of Gujarat for the proposal of the company to work with the Government of Gujarat in Joint Venture.

Arihant Capital Markets: The company's board will on 3 March 2022 consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company from Rs 5 per share to Re 1 per share.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The company has received letter of intent from Gayatri Projects for completion of balance work of Chainage in district Ahmednagar, Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)