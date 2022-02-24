Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, Nandan Denim in focus

Vedanta: The mining major said its board of directors will consider on March 2 a third interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has joined the global partnership network of o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making.

Indus Towers: Vodafone PLC is reportedly likely to sell 2.4% stake in the company worth $200 million. The stake sale will take place through a block deal today and offer range is Rs 227-231 per share.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's board of directors will meet on February 28 to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 100 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 400 crores, the total size aggregating up to Rs. 500 crores, on a private placement basis.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): Pegauss Holdings has made an open offer to acquire up to 25.02% equity stake (1.39 crore shares) of the company at Rs 275 each.

Nandan Denim: The company has fixed March 21 as the record date for the proposed 2:1 bonus share issue.

Suzlon: The company's board is scheduled to meet on February 27 to consider and approve the issuance of securities of the company to the lenders by way of preferential issue or private placement or any other method.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)