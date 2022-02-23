Wipro, Tata Power, Nykaa in focus

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, a Palo Alto-based startup that has developed a scalable, AI-based technology platform for modernizing Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud.

Tata Power Company: Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL) has signed an MOU with ZaaK Technologies GmbH to jointly establish India's first Lypors pilot manufacturing plant at PPGCL. PPGCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renascent Power Ventures Private Limited incorporated in India which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Limited (a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte. Ltd. (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI Bank) and other reputed global investors.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Nykaa settled a pending litigation with L'Oreal S.A.

Sigachi Industries: CARE has upgraded rating on the company's long term bank facilities to A- from BBB earlier.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project under Raipur-Visakhapatnam in Chhattisgarh, Order worth Rs. 1141 crore.

