JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

3P Land Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.30% to Rs 773.14 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 29.01% to Rs 60.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 45.30% to Rs 773.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 532.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.07% to Rs 88.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 2559.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2130.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales773.14532.11 45 2559.402130.17 20 OPM %12.3027.36 -10.2113.68 - PBDT72.28120.05 -40 151.04198.01 -24 PBT60.83109.20 -44 106.17154.36 -31 NP60.5085.22 -29 88.62119.87 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU