Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.30% to Rs 773.14 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 29.01% to Rs 60.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 45.30% to Rs 773.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 532.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.07% to Rs 88.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 2559.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2130.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

