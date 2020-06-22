Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 4500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1323.53% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 4500.00% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1323.53% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 953.19% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 465.63% to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.420.175.430.9694.2129.4191.7156.252.280.054.980.542.280.054.980.542.300.054.950.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)