Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 4500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 10.95% in the December 2019 quarter
Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit declines 44.97% in the December 2019 quarter
Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 4.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1323.53% to Rs 2.42 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance rose 4500.00% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1323.53% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 953.19% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 465.63% to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.420.17 1324 5.430.96 466 OPM %94.2129.41 -91.7156.25 - PBDT2.280.05 4460 4.980.54 822 PBT2.280.05 4460 4.980.54 822 NP2.300.05 4500 4.950.47 953
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU