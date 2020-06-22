Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 4500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 4500.00% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1323.53% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 953.19% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 465.63% to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.420.17 1324 5.430.96 466 OPM %94.2129.41 -91.7156.25 - PBDT2.280.05 4460 4.980.54 822 PBT2.280.05 4460 4.980.54 822 NP2.300.05 4500 4.950.47 953

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 14:13 IST

