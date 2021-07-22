Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 24410 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 77.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 314 shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2021.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 24410 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 77.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.5,647.40. Volumes stood at 175 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd clocked volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 25.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24478 shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.403.45. Volumes stood at 17610 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18316 shares. The stock gained 9.90% to Rs.3,366.10. Volumes stood at 16211 shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd notched up volume of 9246 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1783 shares. The stock rose 0.76% to Rs.15,168.25. Volumes stood at 1982 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 47766 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9428 shares. The stock increased 3.15% to Rs.2,233.05. Volumes stood at 4366 shares in the last session.

